Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 599.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.49% of Align Technology worth $626,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $514.14. 16,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $567.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.