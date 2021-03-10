Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $228.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $241.60 million. Alkermes posted sales of $246.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Alkermes by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

