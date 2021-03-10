ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 53.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 74.2% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $122,624.99 and $95,958.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00760102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00040152 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.