Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Adam Tomasi Sells 20,000 Shares

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $2,435,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allakos alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,891. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.36.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Allakos by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allakos by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $39,718,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.