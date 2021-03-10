Alleghany (Y) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alleghany (NYSE: Y) in the last few weeks:
- 3/2/2021 – Alleghany had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Alleghany had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $800.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Alleghany had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Alleghany had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $800.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:Y traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $644.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,101. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $663.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.