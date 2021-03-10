Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is Channing Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,264 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 3.58% of Allegheny Technologies worth $76,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

ATI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,052. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

