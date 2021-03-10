Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.82.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $258.17 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.