Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Allegro.eu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Allegro.eu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

Shares of ALEGF remained flat at $$19.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Allegro.eu has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $19.77.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. The company operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.