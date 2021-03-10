Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.62% of Alliance Data Systems worth $57,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

