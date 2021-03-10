Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,099 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

NYSE MTN opened at $315.76 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $323.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

