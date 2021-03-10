Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,013,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,136,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,266,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

EBC opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

