Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Itron worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after buying an additional 722,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in Itron by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after acquiring an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after acquiring an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

