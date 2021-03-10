Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GWPH opened at $214.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.84 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $217.50.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,948.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

