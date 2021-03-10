Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 12,214 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,887.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

