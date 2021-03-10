Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,182.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

