Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

