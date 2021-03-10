Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Sanmina worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.