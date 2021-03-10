Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $118.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

