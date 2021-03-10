Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Sabre worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,320 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SABR stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

