Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.51 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

