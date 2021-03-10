Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,265,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,740,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

