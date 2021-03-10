Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.12 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Crown worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 36.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

