Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.19 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Flowers Foods worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 81.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

