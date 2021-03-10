Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Olin worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

