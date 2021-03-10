Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of STAAR Surgical worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 415.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $2,763,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

