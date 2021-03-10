Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of TTEC worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TTEC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.