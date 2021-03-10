Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.7% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,571,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,648,000 after buying an additional 152,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,011,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

