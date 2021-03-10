Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $6.61 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

