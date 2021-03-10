Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 227,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $74,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $26,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $17,858,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

SUMO opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

