Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 27,669 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.