Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,950 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Digital Turbine worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

