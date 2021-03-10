Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 8,917 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of The Wendy’s worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

