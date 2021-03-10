Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Markel worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Markel by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,130.45 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,061.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,023.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Truist boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

