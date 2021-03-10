Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,087 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Stepan worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCL opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

