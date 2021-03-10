Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,010 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

