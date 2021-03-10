Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,380 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Eagle Materials worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $2,088,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $7,545,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 362,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $130.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,802 shares of company stock worth $21,753,152 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

