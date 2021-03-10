Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,522 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Sanderson Farms worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 103,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

