Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 182,990 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.68% of New Senior Investment Group worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNR. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 433,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 320,177 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.95 million, a P/E ratio of -58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.