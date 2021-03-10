Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,920 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Ashland Global worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 170,205 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 592,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 125,858 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

