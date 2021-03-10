Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,706 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Integra LifeSciences worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $291,049.20. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $522,796. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IART opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

