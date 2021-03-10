Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,840 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of SYNNEX worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $126,413,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

NYSE SNX opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

