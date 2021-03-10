Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,797 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $46,381,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $27,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

