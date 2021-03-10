Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,370 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of FirstCash worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $85.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

