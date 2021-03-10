Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,660 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

