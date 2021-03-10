Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 44,920 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Envestnet worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 170.5% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -522.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.