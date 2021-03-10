Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 453,825 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453,825 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 816.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 4,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

