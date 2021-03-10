Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,880 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Valvoline worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valvoline by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 65,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 152,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

