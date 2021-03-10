Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,921 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of South State worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,715 shares of company stock worth $2,955,786. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

