Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,009 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of FTI Consulting worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

