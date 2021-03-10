Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 81,650 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,450,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.